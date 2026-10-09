Khloe Kardashian Responds to Backlash Over AI Intro

Khloe Kardashian has recently addressed the backlash faced by her family following the introduction of artificial intelligence (AI) in the season eight premiere of their reality show, The Kardashians. Amidst the criticism, she encourages fans to look beyond their initial impressions and embrace the full message conveyed in the episode.

Khloe Responds to AI Criticism

In an Instagram post from October 8, Khloe expressed her frustration over viewers commenting based on only the first few seconds of the season opener. “WATCH UNTIL THE END,” she urged, highlighting how such behaviors can lead to misunderstandings of the show’s intent. Her comments were made alongside a clip from the controversial scene, emphasizing the importance of context.

A Statement Against AI Replacement

The infamous intro featured Khloe and her sisters—Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner—along with their mother, Kris Jenner, demonstrating that their family cannot be substituted by AI. The episode showcased each family member in different luxurious settings around the globe: Kris was seen on a yacht in the South of France, Kourtney enjoyed a matcha drink in Japan with her husband, Travis Barker; Khloe was on an African safari; Kendall and Kylie were attending an elegant party in Versailles; and Kim was skiing at a ski chalet in Switzerland.

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