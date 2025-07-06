Khloe, Jennifer, and Maria’s Reactions Spark Major Buzz

In light of the recent tragedy that unfolded in Texas, several high-profile figures, including Khloe Kardashian, Jennifer Garner, and Maria Shriver, have extended their condolences and support. As devastating flooding ravaged central Texas on July 4, resulting in significant loss of life, these celebrities used their platforms to raise awareness and express their heartfelt reactions to the catastrophe.

Support from Celebrities

As news of the flooding disaster in central Texas emerged, prominent figures such as Khloe Kardashian, Jennifer Garner, and Maria Shriver voiced their concerns and sympathies. With at least 70 fatalities reported by NBC News, the nation was in shock over the immense loss. These stars reached out to show solidarity with those affected.

Maria Shriver’s Message of Unity

Maria Shriver took to Instagram on July 5, urging people to come together for the families devastated by the flooding. “Today my prayers are with the families in Texas impacted by the flooding on the Guadalupe River in Central Texas,” she shared. “Right now they need us all to hold them in a circle of love.” Her words aimed to unite people in a collective show of support and empathy.

Camp Mystic Tragedy

Amid the chaos, Camp Mystic, a Christian summer camp housing 750 children, was directly impacted. As the flash flood swept through the Guadalupe River, ten children and one counselor remained unaccounted for, according to NBC News. Khloe Kardashian, reflecting on the tragedy, expressed her profound sorrow for those touched by the disaster.

Khloe Kardashian’s Heartfelt Response

On July 6, Khloe Kardashian shared her emotional reaction through her Instagram Stories. “I can’t stop thinking about the families in Texas and the overwhelming pain they’re going through right now,” she wrote. “As a mother, this kind of tragedy hits in a place words can’t reach. The loss of those sweet, innocent children is something I can’t fully process. There are just no words for this.” Her message resonated with many parents who empathized with the helplessness felt during such events.

This collective outpouring of support from Khloe Kardashian, Jennifer Garner, and Maria Shriver underscores the power of empathy and community in the aftermath of a disaster. Their reactions not only bring attention to the tragedy but also highlight the human connection in times of need.