Pregnant Olivia Culpo, Khloe Kardashian Shine at July 4th Celebration

As the nation celebrated its independence, several celebrities, including a pregnant Olivia Culpo and Khloe Kardashian, joined in the festive spirit of the 4th of July. This year saw these stars sharing personal moments and cherished traditions with fans, making the holiday memorable in unique ways.

Meghan Markle‘s Festive Culinary Showcase

Meghan Markle shared her culinary flair with her followers by demonstrating how to craft the perfect Fourth of July spread featuring her As Ever jam. In a video posted on July 4, the Duchess of Sussex—who is a mother to Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 3, with Prince Harry—assembled a delicious array that included bread, raspberries, and strawberries.

Olivia Culpo Embraces the Holiday Spirit

Olivia Culpo, who recently announced with her husband Christian McCaffrey that they are expecting their first child, delighted fans with a glimpse of her growing baby bump. She shared a photo of herself in a blue and white pinstriped dress on Instagram Stories, captioning it with, “Ready to celebrate you, America.”

Taylor Swift’s Iconic Celebrations

The 4th of July wouldn’t be complete without mentioning Taylor Swift’s legendary holiday gatherings. Known for hosting spectacular, star-studded events at her Rhode Island mansion, Swift has welcomed the likes of Gigi Hadid, the HAIM sisters, and Selena Gomez. These festivities have become synonymous with celebrity camaraderie and cheer.

A Romantic Connection at Taylor’s Bash

Moreover, Taylor Swift’s celebrations have spawned more than just unforgettable parties. A notable romance was sparked when Ed Sheeran reconnected with his now-wife, Cherry Seaborn, on the beach at Swift’s 4th of July party. As Sheeran recounted to People in 2017, he was already in Rhode Island when he received a text from Seaborn, leading to an impromptu reunion that paved the way for their future together.

This year’s 4th of July was marked by joy, nostalgia, and new beginnings, as celebrities celebrated in their own distinctive styles, bringing holiday cheer to their millions of fans.