Kevin Von Erich Makes Powerful AEW Comeback on Texas Soil

In a thrilling twist for wrestling fans, Kevin Von Erich is set to make a notable return to the Texas stage for All Elite Wrestling’s (AEW) ‘All In’ event. This event marks a significant moment as the wrestling legend connects the sport’s storied past with its dynamic present, delighting long-time followers and new enthusiasts alike. Kevin Von Erich’s legacy and the impressive AEW setup promise an unforgettable experience, as his name once again electrifies the wrestling scene.

Kevin Von Erich: A Legacy Continues

Kevin Von Erich, the last surviving member of the celebrated Von Erich wrestling family, returns to the spotlight at AEW’s ‘All In’. His family, once hailed as wrestling royalty from Dallas, faced heartbreak through the losses of Kerry, David, and Mike Von Erich, whose lives and careers were dramatized in the 2023 film “The Iron Claw”. Despite these tragedies, the Von Erichs have left an indelible mark on the wrestling world, influencing generations of wrestlers, including in the AEW scene.

Reflecting on the Von Erich legacy, AEW CEO Tony Khan expressed his admiration for the family. “Kerry was the first wrestler from the Von Erichs that I saw as a kid when he was called the Texas Tornado,” says Khan. “The Von Erichs have a great history. Kevin works with us now [as a coach], and his sons [Marshall and Ross] are part of AEW. They’re also champions.”

AEW’s Global Impact

Since its inception six years ago, AEW has quickly made a name for itself in the wrestling industry. The promotion has held numerous significant events, notably setting a world attendance record at London’s Wembley Stadium. The upcoming ‘All In’ event at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, promises to be another landmark occasion, showcasing AEW’s growth and ambition. “It’s going to be a huge Saturday afternoon of wrestling,” Khan enthuses, highlighting the event’s availability across multiple platforms such as Amazon Prime and YouTube.

AEW’s Expanding Reach

AEW hasn’t reached WWE’s scale yet, but it has firmly established itself in the global wrestling scene. “We built an enormous brand,” says Khan, noting milestones such as 300 episodes of Dynamite and 100 episodes of Collision. AEW’s momentum continued post-pandemic, with 2025 celebrating what Khan describes as their best year. The organization now spans 150 countries, with a particularly strong following in the U.K., where Khan previously resided, immersing himself in local sports.

Crossing Into Mainstream Entertainment

AEW isn’t just making waves in wrestling. Its talents are crossing into mainstream media, with MJF (Maxwell Friedman), the league champion, taking on a significant role in Adam Sandler’s upcoming “Happy Gilmore 2”. “He’s playing the son of Happy Gilmore,” shares Khan, establishing further connections between AEW and broader entertainment avenues. Such ventures highlight AEW’s diverse impact, bridging wrestling with larger cultural trends.

With Kevin Von Erich’s return and AEW’s relentless progress, the July 12 event promises not just nostalgia, but a vibrant testament to wrestling’s evolving legacy and enduring appeal.