Join Amazon Prime for Free Ahead of Prime Day 2025

What Is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day has become a hallmark of online shopping events, exclusively catering to Prime members. Since its debut in 2015, the event has celebrated Amazon’s anniversary by offering limited-time deals across major categories like tech, beauty, fashion, home, and more. Rivaling Black Friday, this shopping extravaganza usually spans 48 hours, featuring attractive discounts, Lightning Deals, and early access for members.

When Is Amazon Prime Day 2025?

Get ready, because Amazon Prime Day is coming back from July 8th to 11th, 2025. Typically a two-day affair, this year it’s expanded into a four-day event loaded with fantastic deals, offering even more time to explore and save.

What’s on Sale for Amazon Prime Day?

Be prepared for substantial discounts across a wide spectrum of products. You’ll find amazing deals on Amazon devices, smart home gadgets, sought-after beauty items, trendy fashion, essential home upgrades, and so much more. Be sure to look out for limited-time Lightning Deals and fresh daily discounts available throughout the sale.

How Can I Find the Best Amazon Prime Day Deals?

Stay on top of the best bargains by tuning in to curated selections from E! Insider Shop. New offers are frequently updated, with many early deals appearing even before the official start. We’ve streamlined the process to ensure you can snag the top deals right away. Here’s a quick way to explore early Prime discounts:

Shop top-rated, celeb-loved beauty items

Discover celeb-approved travel deals

Find Bravolebrity-approved discounts

Snatch up must-have shoe deals, including designer dupes

Explore hot accessory bargains

Check out the best home deals on brands like Dyson, Ninja, and more

Get ahead with early Prime Day fashion finds

So, if you haven’t yet, become an Amazon Prime member now and leverage your 30-day free trial to fully experience Prime Day 2025’s incredible offers.