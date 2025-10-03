Kesha Sets the Record Straight on Paris Fashion Week Appearance

Kesha Debunks Rumors She Attended Paris Fashion Week After Lookalike Goes Viral

Kesha is putting rumors to rest regarding her supposed appearance at Paris Fashion Week. The pop icon clarified that she did not attend the highly anticipated Tom Ford show after a lookalike, Kinga Strogoff, went viral for her striking resemblance and daring outfit. As gossip circulated about Kesha’s attendance, the “Praying” singer wasted no time addressing the confusion, reminding fans that she was not in attendance at the event.

Kinga Strogoff Takes Center Stage

On October 1, 2025, Kinga Strogoff, the CEO of Second Street Iron & Metal Co. and a social media influencer, captured the spotlight at the Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2026 runway show. Dressed in a dramatic, skin-baring gown, Strogoff’s look sparked immediate comparisons to Kesha, leading many fans and media outlets to mistakenly assume it was the pop star strutting down the runway.

Strogoff, 39, was photographed arriving at the show, clutching her purse tightly to avoid any wardrobe mishaps due to the revealing nature of her dress. The gown featured a unique one-shoulder design with a bold open side that showcased her figure, prompting widespread attention across social platforms.

Kesha Sets the Record Straight

In response to the swirling rumors, Kesha took to TikTok to clarify her absence from Paris Fashion Week. She humorously captioned a video with, “Not me but. Work,” while reacting to the headlines that mistakenly linked her to the event. In the video, Kesha quipped, “I hate to say it. I hope I don’t sound ridiculous. I don’t know who this man is. I mean he could be walking around the street and I wouldn’t know a thing. Sorry to this—,” using a popular viral sound to emphasize her point.

The Lookalike’s Glamorous Debut

While Kesha debunked the rumors, Strogoff’s outfit remained a hot topic of discussion. The influencer proudly showcased multiple images of her stunning gown on her Instagram Stories. The pale blue dress flowed elegantly while revealing just enough to keep onlookers intrigued. To prevent any unwanted exposure in photos, she smartly used a black leather clutch, complementing it with pointed pumps that added an edgy flair.

Strogoff completed her glamorous look with mermaid waves in her bright blonde hair, bold darkened eyebrows, and striking red lipstick. Her style echoed elements that Kesha has been known to sport at various events, blending boldness with sophistication.

Kesha’s Fashionable Appearances

Kesha herself made headlines during previous fashion weeks, known for her daring sense of style. In April, she turned heads in New York City with an oversized T-shirt emblazoned with the word “sex,” paired with leather underwear and oversized leg warmers. Recently, she was spotted at the Christian Cowan runway show during New York Fashion Week in February, sporting a black lace and velvet lingerie-inspired dress that pushed boundaries and elicited admiration.

As the mix-up between Kesha and her lookalike sends the internet abuzz, it serves as a reminder of how often celebrities are mistaken for one another, especially when they share striking similarities. Kesha’s humor in addressing the rumors only adds to her charm, ensuring that her fans remain engaged and entertained.

While Kesha may not have been at Paris Fashion Week, her vibrant personality and unique style continue to leave an impression on followers and fashion enthusiasts alike.