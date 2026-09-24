Kelly Rowland Shares Heartwarming Moments of Kids with Beyoncé

Kelly Rowland is embracing the joys and challenges of motherhood alongside her longtime friend and fellow Destiny’s Child member, Beyoncé. In a recent conversation with E! News’ Erin Lim Rhodes, Rowland expressed her gratitude for the unique experience of raising their children together, noting how wonderful it is to see their kids growing up side by side.

Growing Up Together

Rowland and Beyoncé’s families have been intertwined for years, with Rowland and her husband, Tim Weatherspoon, raising their two sons—Titan, 11, and Noah, 5—while Beyoncé shares her three children, Blue Ivy, 14, and twins Rumi and Sir, 9, with husband Jay-Z. Reflecting on their shared journey, Rowland remarked, “It’s so crazy that that’s a thing.” She highlighted how observant they have been of their children’s development, stating, “We noticed that this summer and how they’re all just growing up so beautifully.”

A Lifelong Bond

The singer described the experience of motherhood as a significant blessing that has allowed her to strengthen her bond with her friends and fellow mothers. “It’s a blessing to be able to share a lifetime of love with my sisters,” she said, emphasizing the importance of their mutual support as they navigate parenthood together.

Discovering New Dimensions of Motherhood

For Rowland, being a mother has also unveiled unexpected aspects of her life and identity. She reflected on how the evolving dynamics within her home have helped her understand not only her children, but also herself. “You’re today years old when you learn about this new version of your kid, yourself, the dynamic that it creates in the house,” she explained. “I wish someone would have told me that because they’re ever growing, ever learning, ever taking in the world around them.”