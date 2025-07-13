Kelly Osbourne Responds to Rumors About Ozzy’s Health Crisis

Kelly Osbourne recently addressed a swirling rumor concerning her father, Ozzy Osbourne’s health, with claims circulating that the rock legend is dying. As speculation grows, Osbourne’s family has been stepping forward to clarify misconceptions and share insights into his life and well-being. The discussions offer a glimpse into the challenges and joys faced by the Osbourne family as they navigate public attention and personal matters.

Family Dynamics and Childhood Memories

Louis and Jessica Osbourne, Ozzy’s eldest children from his first marriage to Thelma, have shared their experiences of growing up with their famous father. Ozzy’s career often kept him on the road, which impacted the amount of time he could spend with his family. Jessica recalled, “My recollection from my childhood with dad is that he’d be away for very long periods of time… It was a very erratic childhood with dad.” Despite the distance, there were moments of normalcy when he was home.

Louis offered a similar perspective, noting, “When he was around and he wasn’t pissed, he was a great father. But that was kind of seldom really.” Despite the challenges, the bond remained, with the family sharing important milestones together.

Maintaining Connections

After Ozzy Osbourne’s split from Thelma, he continued to maintain relationships with his children. An episode of “The Osbournes” highlighted a touching moment when Ozzy learned he had become a grandfather for the first time. Although geographic distances often pose a challenge, Louis explained that spontaneous meet-ups sometimes bring them together. “There is more chance of us seeing each other in a random New York hotel than us all getting around a table for a Sunday lunch,” he said. Special occasions serve as key opportunities for family gatherings.

A Doting Grandfather

Louis emphasized the regularity of his communication with Ozzy, revealing a routine of Sunday afternoon calls that keep their relationship strong. “Dad is great, very much a doting grandad,” he shared. These consistent interactions highlight the importance Ozzy places on staying connected to his family, particularly with his growing number of grandchildren.

While little has been disclosed about Louis and Jessica’s brother Elliot, the enduring ties among the family members demonstrate the resilience of familial bonds. In addressing the rumors about Ozzy’s health, Kelly Osbourne underscores the family’s commitment to transparency and connection, reinforcing their shared legacy and ongoing support for each other.