Keegan Allen of 'Pretty Little Liars' Targeted in Shocking Assault

Keegan Allen, widely recognized for his role as Toby Cavanaugh on the beloved series Pretty Little Liars, recently experienced a terrifying incident in West Hollywood. The actor took to Instagram late Thursday night to reveal that he was assaulted and robbed at gunpoint outside a high-end grocery store.

Details of the Incident

In a distressing video posted on his Instagram, Allen appeared shaken, showcasing his bloody face after the attack. He recounted the harrowing experience, stating, “I was just robbed of my watch outside of Laurel Supply. These two dudes hit me in the head and pointed a gun at me with a knife and then took off. They had masks on and took my watch, though. They took my fucking watch. Damn it.”

The video also included surveillance footage that captured the moment he was confronted by two suspects in black hoodies in the parking lot of the store. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were alerted to the robbery in the 8400 block of Santa Monica Boulevard at approximately 9:05 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 8.

Police Report and Victim’s Condition

Law enforcement officials reported that Allen was approached by two adult male suspects who demanded his watch and bracelet while one of the suspects pointed a silver handgun at him. During the altercation, one of the assailants struck Allen in the forehead with the firearm, causing a laceration. The perpetrators successfully made off with Allen’s watch before fleeing the scene in an unspecified vehicle.

Emergency personnel from the Los Angeles County Fire Department evaluated Allen at the location; however, he did not require hospitalization. The investigation into the incident is currently ongoing.

Reflections on the Attack

Expressing his distress over the attack, Allen remarked in the caption of his Instagram post, “West Hollywood is not safe anymore. Robbed at gunpoint and knifepoint by two young men that threatened to KILL me over my watch and would have! God said no tonight. My life for a watch.”

The actor encouraged his followers to assist in identifying his attackers, stating, “Will update more soon. Let’s hope all these Flock cameras that @karenbassla @gavinnewsom and everyone thinks will stop crime can find these very dangerous criminals. God bless.”