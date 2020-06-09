Keanu Reeves talked about the release of the movie The Matrix 4

It had not been hard for Keanu Reeves to determine whether to return to the “The Matrix” franchise.

After starring in the initial “Matrix” trilogy alongside Laurence Fishburne, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Hugo Weaving, Reeves, 55, admitted that returning for a 4th film was a bit of a no-brainer.

” Screenwriter Lana Wachowski created a lovely manuscript and a remarkable story that reverberated with me,” Reeves said to Empire magazine. “That’s the only reason to do it. To deal with her, once more is just outstanding.”

Wachowski co-wrote and co-directed the initial “Matrix” trilogy with her sis Lilly. The series consists of 1999’s “The Matrix,” “The Matrix Reloaded” and “The Matrix Revolutions”– both launched in 2003.

A 4th installation is presently slated for a May 2021 debut, though manufacturing was stopped as a precaution during the break out of coronavirus so that the date may undergo transform.

Reeves continued gushing over Wachowski: “It’s been special, and the tale has, I think, some purposeful points to state, and that we can take some nutrition from.”

Moss, 52, agreed that the script was a huge draw to return.

” I never believed that it would certainly occur,” the actress admitted. “It was never on my radar at all.”

Moss continued, claiming that the manuscript had “extraordinary deepness,” “stability,” and “creativity,” so she felt it resembled obtaining “a present.”

Plot information about the upcoming “Matrix” flick is currently unidentified; however, Reeves and Moss will certainly both be returning, and a slew of brand-new celebrities have been added to the actors.

Jada Pinkett Smith, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra, Jonathan Groff, Jessica Henwick, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II have all joined for duties.