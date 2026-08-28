Katseye Withdrawal Shocks Fans at Olivia Rodrigo's Festival

Katseye has announced their withdrawal from Olivia Rodrigo’s highly anticipated Daisy Chain Fields Festival this weekend in Irvine, California. Unfortunately, member Megan Skiendiel suffered a sprained ankle during rehearsal and is now required to rest for recovery.

Statement from Katseye

In a heartfelt statement posted on Weverse, the group expressed their disappointment: “We’re so incredibly sorry to share that we are unable to perform at Daisy Chain Fields this Saturday. Megan sprained her ankle yesterday during tour rehearsal and after being evaluated by doctors, she has been advised to stay off it and allow it to properly heal so we can be ready for our upcoming tour.”

Heartfelt Regrets

Katseye conveyed their sorrow to fans, stating, “It breaks our hearts” that they will miss the festival. They emphasized the significance of the event, highlighting that it represents not just music, but also a mission of joy and community.

Support for Olivia and Other Artists

Before concluding their update, Katseye sent their love to Olivia Rodrigo and the many artists, non-profit organizations, and volunteers involved in the festival, expressing confidence that it will be “an amazing day.” The group looks forward to reconnecting with fans on their upcoming tour.

The Festival Lineup

The inaugural Daisy Chain Fields Festival, which takes place on August 29, will feature an impressive all-women lineup, including Stevie Nicks, Bikini Kill, Mitski, and Santigold, among others. Special guests such as Karen O and Sarah McLachlan will also make appearances. Notably, the festival sold out in just 30 minutes.

A Strong Cause