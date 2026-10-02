Kate Middleton Reveals Equal Split in Household Responsibilities with William

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During a recent visit to the West Sussex Minibus, a community transport organization supporting volunteers, Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, shared insights into her family’s approach to household chores. Engaging with 94-year-old Stella Drewett and other attendees, the Princess opened up about how she and her husband, Prince William, handle responsibilities at home, revealing their effective partnership.

Kate and William’s Household Chore Division

In a candid exchange, Kate emphasized that she and William view their cooperation as a “double” act. According to a report by The Times, she expressed her enjoyment of doing the dishes, stating, “I love washing up. I really do.” She added, “William does the drying. We are a good double act. And we get the children involved.” The couple shares three children: Prince George, 13, Princess Charlotte, 11, and Prince Louis, 8, and they often talk about their parenting approach.

A Fun Interaction with Community Members

During her visit, Kate also took part in friendly banter with community members, including a humorous moment with 74-year-old Lynda Jones, who joked that Kate probably doesn’t eat crisps. The Princess laughed and replied that she actually enjoys salted crisps. This light-hearted exchange highlighted the warmth and connection she fostered at the event, with Kate describing Jones as the “funniest person” she met that day.

Continuing a Royal Tradition

Kate’s willingness to engage in household tasks aligns with a tradition in the royal family. According to Hello! magazine, Kate is not the first royal to lend a hand with chores. Former royal correspondent Valentine Low noted that Queen Elizabeth II would often help with chores at Balmoral, enjoying tasks such as washing dishes after meals. Low cited a source, Alex Allen, who was private secretary to former UK Prime Minister John Major, highlighting how the Queen preferred to oh it herself.