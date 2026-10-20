Kate Middleton Dazzles in Yellow Gown at Glamorous Tiara Banquet

In a dazzling display of royal elegance, Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, made a showstopping appearance at Windsor Castle on October 20, where she helped host the Sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tarik, alongside King Charles and Queen Camilla for a state banquet. Sporting her go-to Queen Mary’s Lover’s Knot Tiara, this rare tiara moment highlighted her stylish grace, adding to the spectacle of the evening.

Princess Kate’s Elegant Attire and Iconic Accessory

For the occasion, Princess Kate chose a stunning yellow gown by Elie Saab, perfectly complemented by her signature tiara. This particular piece of jewelry has become Kate’s most frequently worn tiara since she first debuted it in 2015, a favored selection as it was also worn by the late Princess Diana. Her attire was accentuated by King Charles’ Royal Family Order and the Royal Victorian Order sash and star, alongside earrings and a bracelet that belonged to Queen Elizabeth.

Details of the Grand State Banquet

The state banquet is a customary tradition intended to bolster international relations, and it took place at St. George’s Hall in Windsor Castle—often the venue for such events, particularly as Buckingham Palace is currently under renovation. With a lavish setup, the banquet featured a 50-meter-long table adorned with 480 knives, forks, and 160 spoons, accommodating 160 guests. At the center stood a historic dragon candelabra, commissioned in 1833, surrounded by pomegranates from a tree planted by Prince Philip.

A Unique Culinary Experience

Aligning with Omani customs, the banquet refrained from serving cocktails, instead offering an Omani Kahwa, a spiced Arabic coffee, to begin the evening. In homage to British traditions, special teas were served at the meal’s conclusion, including two iced varieties and a warm cardamom-spiced option. Additionally, the salt dishes featured a subtle imprint of King Charles’ royal cypher, showcasing meticulous attention to detail.

Royal Traditions and Tiaras

Princess Kate is known to wear a tiara only a handful of times each year, typically during significant royal events like state banquets, weddings, and diplomatic receptions. Since her wedding in 2011, she has worn five different tiaras, showcasing her evolving role within the royal family. Meanwhile, Queen Camilla also donned a royal headpiece, choosing the Girls of Great Britain and Ireland tiara—a design beloved by Queen Elizabeth.

Looking Forward

As Princess Kate continues to embrace her royal duties post-cancer treatment, her appearances remain key elements of royal engagements. In 2025 alone, she attended three state banquets, highlighting the pressure to deliver memorable fashion moments at such significant events. Fashion director Bethan Holt notes the ongoing evolution of Kate’s style, emphasizing the balance she maintains between tradition and innovation as she prepares for her future role as queen.

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