Kanye West restrictions Kris Jenner from seeing his youngsters and contrasts Kardashians to horror film

Kanye West has turned on his in-laws as he took aim at his mother-in-law Kris Jenner in a collection of removed tweets.

The Jesus Walks rap artist, 43, stated he has prohibited Kris from seeing his four youngsters – North, 7; Saint, 4; Chicago, 2, and one-year-old Psalm.

He additionally contrasted life with Kim Kardashian, and her family members to the scary film Get Out, which sees a black male getting recorded by white family members that attempt to steal his soul.

Kanye, who is presently competing United States head of state, stated: “Kriss don’t play with me you and that calmly are not allowed around my children. Ya’ll tried to lock me up.”

He additionally shared a screenshot of a message to Kris that checked out: “This is Ye. You ready to talk now or are still avoiding my calls.”

“Kriss and Kim call me now,” he captioned the screenshot.

He included: “Everybody knows the movie Get Out is about me.”

Kanye proceeded: “Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughter’s life yesterday.”

He additionally took purpose Kris’ momager strategies, claiming he would never photo North “doing Playboy” and that she would certainly “never sell her sex rape”, which might be a typo for “tape”.

Kanye was referencing the notorious clip of Kris taking an image of Kim posing for Playboy, informing her: “You’re doing amazing sweetie.”

He after that, he shared an image of the four youngsters, composing: “West children will never do Playboy west.”

The dad-of-four included: “I place my life on my God that North’s mother would certainly never photo her doing Playboy and that’s on God. I’m at the cattle ranch… come and get me.

“Ima concentrates on the songs currently,” he completed his tirade.

It adhered to Kanye’s tirade at his project rally in which he declared that he and Kim thought about terminating her very first maternity up until he had a treatment from God, which provided him the clearance to complete the birth of their child North in 2013…