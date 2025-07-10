Kanye West Faces Escalated Lawsuit with New Disturbing Allegations

Kanye West is now under heightened legal scrutiny as his ex-assistant, Lauren Pisciotta, has expanded her lawsuit to accuse him of sexual battery and sex trafficking. These new allegations build on a previous suit claiming she was drugged and sexually assaulted during a studio session co-hosted by Sean “Diddy” Combs. Although Combs was present, he is not included in Pisciotta’s lawsuit.

Expanded Allegations Against Kanye West

Pisciotta, who was employed by Kanye West from 2021 to 2024, initially worked as an A&R representative before transitioning to the role of personal assistant. She now asserts that, during the recording sessions for the “Donda” album, West coerced her into non-consensual acts under deceitful promises of career advancement. The expanded lawsuit, filed in June 2024, follows her original claims of sexual harassment, breach of contract, and wrongful termination. Additionally, she has taken legal action against West and his companies for fraud, unpaid wages, and emotional distress.

Details of the Alleged Incidents

The lawsuit claims disturbing incidents, such as West allegedly attempting to sexually assault Pisciotta during her employment period. These allegations are accompanied by claims of unwanted advances, including obscene comments about her appearance, coerced participation in inappropriate situations, and demands for tight-fitting clothing. Pisciotta further alleges that West pressured her to participate in sexual activities by misrepresenting potential career benefits, characterizing it as sex trafficking.

Legal Rebuttal and Counterclaims

West’s legal team has previously responded to the initial suit with firm denials, stating that Pisciotta, during her employment, offered unsolicited sexual advances, including on his birthday, which he declined. They allege that Pisciotta sought to leverage sexual behavior for material gains such as luxury items and high-profile experiences. West’s representatives maintain a narrative that contrasts sharply with Pisciotta’s accusations, portraying her actions as opportunistic.

Awaiting Further Developments

The situation remains dynamic, with further developments expected as West’s team has yet to officially respond to the latest claims in Pisciotta’s amended complaint. The Hollywood Reporter has contacted West’s representatives for additional comments, promising updates as the story unfolds.