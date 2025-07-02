John Legend Claps Back at Kanye West’s Mashed Potatoes Roast

John Legend Responds to Kanye West‘s Mashed Potatoes Diss

In an unexpected exchange, John Legend addressed Kanye West’s peculiar “mashed potatoes diss” during his recent appearance on Hot 97’s “Ebro in the Morning.” This unusual feud has captured the attention of fans and media alike, highlighting the tensions between the two artists who once collaborated closely. Legend’s remarks shed light on the underlying issues of friendship and the challenges of navigating public criticisms, particularly when they take such bizarre forms. As he humorously pondered the nature of the alleged mashed potato smell, the conversation quickly turned more somber as they explored the evolution of West’s public persona.

The Origin of the Diss

During a controversial March interview, Kanye West made headlines with his comments about John Legend, remarking, “Look at John Legend’s old sissy ass… They said he smells like mashed potatoes.” Legend reflected on West’s fixation with his wardrobe choices, recalling, “He was very obsessed with me wearing sweaters. What kind of potatoes? Cheesy, garlic?” This exchange seems to encapsulate the oddity of their current relationship, which has shifted dramatically from collaboration to conflict.

Emotional Reflections

When co-host Peter Rosenberg inquired whether West’s comments affected him, Legend responded candidly, saying, “All of it makes me sad. All of it.” He quickly clarified that the personal criticism doesn’t bother him, admitting, “because obviously, I smell great.” This light-hearted retort didn’t overshadow the deeper emotions at play; Legend expressed genuine sorrow over West’s recent behavior, stating, “It never affects me personally, but the whole story is sad.”

A Look Back at Their Friendship

Legend reminisced about the Kanye West he once knew, describing him as someone “full of so much energy and creativity and optimism.” Reflecting fondly, he noted that their collaboration once felt like the inception of a new musical movement. “Being a part of that was inspiring, thrilling, and amazing,” Legend shared, emphasizing that he has “no regrets” about their past work together. Despite the stark contrast between the West of yesterday and the figure seen today, Legend remains proud of their joint achievements.

The Current Landscape

It’s clear that John Legend holds a mix of nostalgia and concern regarding Kanye West’s recent trajectory. He continues to process how someone capable of creating meaningful art can evolve into a figure associated with hate. “What a time, what a time,” Legend remarked, underscoring the bittersweet nature of their past. While both artists may be navigating their individual paths, Legend’s responses reveal a deeper concern for the man he once considered a friend.

As of now, representatives for Kanye West have not provided comments regarding this unfolding narrative. The drama continues to resonate with fans, leaving many wondering what the future holds for these once-close collaborators.