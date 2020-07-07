Kanye West Announces 2020 Presidential Run, Kim Kardashian Reaction

On Saturday, Kanye West tweeted that he intends to run in the 2020 presidential political election. Kim Kardashian reacted to her other half’s statement on Twitter. This isn’t the very first time that the rap artist and developer has recommended he intends to compete for the head of state.

The Yeezy maker took to Twitter on Saturday to share his statement with the world. He tweeted, “We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision, and building our future. I am running for president of the United States! #2020VISION.”

His partner, Kim Kardashian, swiftly reacted to her other half’s statement. She retweeted his message, in addition to an American flag emoji.

Right now, it’s uncertain whether West intends to compete for the head of state in 2020, as his statement can be connected to the promo of his honest album, God’s Country. Plus, the BBC kept in mind that West “does not appear to have registered his name with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) for November’s election. The closest name the FEC database shows is a candidate called ‘Kanye Deez Nutz West,’ who filed their papers with the Green Party in 2015 under the address’ 1977 Golddigger Avenue, Suite Yeezus’ and appears to have raised no money.”



This is much from the very first time that West has recommended that a presidential run could be in his future. According to People, West showed up at Fast Company’s Innovation Festival in November 2019, where he informed the group, “When I run for president in 2024…” The target market appeared to believe that the rap artist was kidding, which triggered West to ask, “What is y’all laughing at?”

As much back as 2018, West has openly reviewed his need to compete for the head of state, after making news at the MTV Video Music Awards. The same year, when asked by Vanity Fair if he was significant concerning making a governmental proposal, West responded, “Oh…”