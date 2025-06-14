Kaavia, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union’s Daughter, Celebrates Kindergarten Graduation

Kaavia Wade, the beloved daughter of Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union, has reached an exciting milestone by graduating from kindergarten. The six-year-old’s achievement was joyously celebrated by her proud parents, who shared the news with fans and followers. As Kaavia steps into first grade, the family reflects on their unique journey and looks forward to new adventures.

Celebrating Kaavia’s Graduation

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union were thrilled to announce their daughter Kaavia’s kindergarten graduation. Gabrielle shared heartfelt sentiments on Instagram, accompanied by photos of Kaavia in her blue cap and gown. She wrote, “From brave beginnings to big milestones, Kaav, you’ve learned, grown, and blazed your way through kindergarten.” As Kaavia prepares for first grade, Gabrielle added, “Next up: 1st grade—and a whole new world of discoveries!”

Expressing her excitement for this new chapter, Gabrielle continued, “The journey is just beginning, and we’re seated right beside for the ride.”

Reflections on Family and Surrogacy

In addition to celebrating Kaavia’s milestone, Gabrielle has recently reflected on the couple’s decision to welcome her via surrogate in 2018. As stepmom to Dwyane’s other children—Zaire, 23, Zaya, 18, and Xavier, 11, as well as his nephew Dahveon, 21—Gabrielle has often shared her personal experiences on family and motherhood.

Speaking to Marie Claire, she candidly addressed the challenges of her surrogacy journey. “Every single person’s surrogacy journey is different,” she explained. The “Bring It On” actress opened up about the emotional turmoil she faced, saying, “It’s like any time there’s any kind of variance in the experience, it’s, ‘See, I told you. You shouldn’t explore this option to expand your family.’ But for me, it felt like failure. My body failed. It just felt like such a f–king public humiliation.”

Looking Toward the Future

With Kaavia Wade’s kindergarten graduation marking a new chapter, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union are eager to support her as she embarks on the next stage of her educational journey. The family cherishes these moments, acknowledging the significance of both the challenges overcome and the bright opportunities ahead.