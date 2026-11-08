Stunning Moments from the LACMA 2026 Art+Film Gala Red Carpet

The stars aligned for the 15th Art+Film Gala at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) on November 7, 2026. This year marked another magnificent evening dedicated to celebrating film’s role in art, with funds raised supporting LACMA’s mission to enhance its film programming.

Honorees and Co-Chairs

This year’s gala was co-chaired by renowned actor Leonardo DiCaprio and LACMA trustee Eva Chow, who brought their star power to the event. Among the honorees were filmmaker Denis Villeneuve and artist Vija Celmins, both recognized for their significant contributions to the arts and film. Their achievements were celebrated throughout the night.

A Star-Studded Guest List

The red carpet was rolled out for a dazzling array of celebrities, including Anya Taylor-Joy, Andrew Garfield, Nicole Kidman, Julia Garner, Quinta Brunson, Brittany Snow, Ashley Park, and many others. Each brought their unique style and glamour to the prestigious event, showcasing the intersection of fashion and art on the red carpet.

Gallery of Stars