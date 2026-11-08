Stunning Moments from the LACMA 2026 Art+Film Gala Red Carpet

The stars aligned for the 15th Art+Film Gala at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) on November 7, 2026. This year marked another magnificent evening dedicated to celebrating film’s role in art, with funds raised supporting LACMA’s mission to enhance its film programming.
Honorees and Co-Chairs
This year’s gala was co-chaired by renowned actor Leonardo DiCaprio and LACMA trustee Eva Chow, who brought their star power to the event. Among the honorees were filmmaker Denis Villeneuve and artist Vija Celmins, both recognized for their significant contributions to the arts and film. Their achievements were celebrated throughout the night.
A Star-Studded Guest List
The red carpet was rolled out for a dazzling array of celebrities, including Anya Taylor-Joy, Andrew Garfield, Nicole Kidman, Julia Garner, Quinta Brunson, Brittany Snow, Ashley Park, and many others. Each brought their unique style and glamour to the prestigious event, showcasing the intersection of fashion and art on the red carpet.
Gallery of Stars
Check out the stunning arrivals from the gala:
LACMA 2026 Art+Film Gala — Arrivals
Andrew Garfield attends the 15th LACMA Art+Film Gala on November 7, 2026.
LACMA 2026 Art+Film Gala — Arrivals
Anya Taylor-Joy attends the 15th LACMA Art+Film Gala on November 7, 2026.
LACMA 2026 Art+Film Gala — Arrivals
Denis Villeneuve attends the 15th LACMA Art+Film Gala on November 7, 2026.
LACMA 2026 Art+Film Gala — Arrivals
Anya Taylor-Joy and Denis Villeneuve attend the 15th LACMA Art+Film Gala on November 7, 2026.
LACMA 2026 Art+Film Gala — Arrivals
Nicole Kidman attends the 15th LACMA Art+Film Gala on November 7, 2026.
LACMA 2026 Art+Film Gala — Arrivals
Parker Posey attends the 15th LACMA Art+Film Gala on November 7, 2026.