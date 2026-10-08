Julio Peña Cast in Amazon MGM's Thrilling 'Throttled' Adaptation

In an exciting development for fans of the romance genre, actor Julio Peña has officially joined the cast of Amazon MGM Studios’ upcoming film Throttled. This adaptation is based on the first book in Lauren Asher’s popular Dirty Air series.

Joining a Star-Studded Cast

Peña will portray Santi Alatorre, the older brother of Maya Alatorre, played by Nicole Wallace. Santi is a driver on the racing circuit whose teammate and fiercest rival, Noah Slade — portrayed by Josh Heuston — becomes embroiled in a forbidden romance with Maya.

A Fun Announcement on Social Media

In a playful video shared on social media, Peña’s casting was announced by Wallace and Heuston. The duo was engaged in a private conversation until Peña interjected, positioning himself between them. Heuston welcomed Peña to the team, to which Peña humorously replied, “Thanks! Just stay away from my sister,” before hugging Wallace, prompting Heuston to laugh and say, “You bet!”

A Talented Team Behind the Camera

The film will feature a script adapted by Melissa Osborne, known for her work on My Fault: London and My Oxford Year. Directing the project is Nzingha Stewart, whose previous credits include the hit series Daisy Jones & the Six. The production is backed by Max Handelman and Elizabeth Banks of Brownstone Productions, alongside Ethea Entertainment’s Jennifer Gibgot and Andrew Panay, who recently produced The Last Sunrise, the adaptation of Anna Todd’s bestselling romance novel. Garrett Grant is also on board as a producer, with Alison Small and Asher serving as executive producers.

The Origin of ‘Throttled’

Asher’s Throttled was released in 2020 and is the first installment in the Dirty Air sports romance series, which consists of four books. This adaptation is part of Amazon MGM Studios’ ongoing effort to expand its library of book-to-screen projects, which includes Off Campus, Every Year After, and The Love Hypothesis.

Julio Peña’s Rising Career

Julio Peña gained fame for his role in the Through My Window trilogy on Netflix, with the first film racking up an impressive 68 million views within two weeks of its release. He recently finished filming for an untitled Meta series inspired by A24’s Talk to Me, and last year, he starred in The Captive, which premiered at TIFF, earning him a nomination for best new actor at the Goya Awards. Additionally, Peña is connected to the highly anticipated Money Heist spinoff, Berlin.