Julie Bowen Feared Recasting in ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ with Younger Star

Julie Bowen’s unexpected return for “Happy Gilmore 2” took her by surprise, especially as she initially believed a younger actress would replace her. The upcoming Netflix sequel reunites original cast members, sparking excitement among fans. As Bowen reprises her role, she reflects on her character’s evolution and the dynamics within the beloved franchise.

The Return of Virginia Venit

During a discussion on the “Inside of You” podcast, Julie Bowen candidly shared her amazement at being invited back for “Happy Gilmore 2.” Known for her role as Virginia Venit in the 1996 classic, Bowen expressed surprise at reprising her character alongside Adam Sandler. “I didn’t think they’d bring me back at all,” she admitted, joking about the expectation of a younger love interest for Sandler’s Happy Gilmore.

Bowen Reflects on Her Initial Audition

Reflecting on her initial casting, Bowen revealed her apprehensions during the first film’s auditions. She mentioned her surprise at not being replaced by a “hot girl,” as she then believed. After her audition, the producers were “visibly relieved” to find someone who fit the role differently. Bowen remembered thinking, “What’s going on?” before realizing that her relatable charm was exactly what the film needed.

New Faces Join the Sequel

While Bowen felt uncertain about her place in the sequel, the “Happy Gilmore 2” ensemble welcomes several new talents. The cast now includes Margaret Qualley, Eric André, Sunny Sandler, Benny Safdie, Bad Bunny, Eminem, and Travis Kelce, adding fresh dynamics to the film.

Sustaining the Heart of the Story

Despite having less screen time in “Happy Gilmore 2” than in the original, Bowen remains integral to the narrative. Adam Sandler reassured her of her significant role, stating, “You’re the heart of the movie.” This encouragement reflects the enduring chemistry and connection that fans have cherished since the franchise’s inception.

The much-anticipated “Happy Gilmore 2” debuts on Netflix on July 25, promising a delightful blend of nostalgia and new adventures for fans old and new.