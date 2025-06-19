Bad Bunny Blasts ICE for Puerto Rico Raids with Fury

Renowned artist Bad Bunny has taken a bold stand against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) actions in Puerto Rico, criticizing recent raids in the U.S. territory. His candid comments have sparked discussions on the treatment of immigrants and the broader implications of ICE operations in the region. The Grammy-winning entertainer used his platform to address these issues, amplifying the concerns of many who share his sentiments.

Bad Bunny’s Outspoken Criticism

Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, didn’t hold back when expressing his outrage over ICE actions in Puerto Rico. Sharing a video on his Instagram Story, the Puerto Rican star documented an operation in Avenida Pontezuela, Carolina. Though the video was only available for 24 hours before it disappeared, the message was clear. In the footage, he’s heard expressing his frustration with the officers, referring to them in Spanish with strong language. His words—“They’re here in Pontezuela. Sons of bitches, instead of letting the people alone and working”—resonate with many who feel similarly impacted by these operations.

ICE Raids Under Scrutiny

ICE’s activities have intensified since President Donald Trump’s return to the White House, with a pronounced focus on immigration enforcement. The New York Times highlighted that federal authorities have detained over 500 individuals in Puerto Rico, the majority from the Dominican Republic. These developments occur amidst ongoing national protests against ICE raids, reflecting widespread discontent with what many perceive as unjust immigration practices.

National Protests and Political Tensions

The crackdowns have sparked significant protests in cities like New York and Los Angeles. In response to demonstrations in L.A., President Trump deployed the National Guard, a move that California Governor Gavin Newsom has opposed. Newsom formally requested the withdrawal of troops, sparking a legal battle. The appeals court has temporarily blocked a judge’s order in this case, with deliberations still ongoing.

Voices of Solidarity

Adding her voice to the discourse, Shakira has spoken about the pervasive fear immigrants face in the U.S. amid stringent policies. The Colombian singer emphasized the need for unity and the importance of treating all people humanely, regardless of changing immigration laws. Her comments echo Bad Bunny’s sentiments, galvanizing attention on the pressing issues surrounding immigration enforcement.

Through his outspoken criticism, Bad Bunny has highlighted the emotional and social impacts of ICE operations in Puerto Rico and beyond. His condemnation serves as a rallying cry for many who are calling for change and compassion in immigration practices.