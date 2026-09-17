Julia Stiles' Stunning "Out of Body Experience" on Dance Show

Julia Stiles recently shared her unique experience on the premiere episode of Dancing With the Stars, revealing the challenges of stepping into the spotlight once again. The talented actress, known for her roles in films like Save the Last Dance, took to the dance floor with her partner Ezra Sosa, performing a lively quickstep to Dolly Parton’s classic “9 to 5.” Her debut, however, was more than just a night of dancing; it became an unforgettable moment for the star.

An “Out of Body Experience”

Following her performance on September 16, Stiles described the evening as “a little bit of an out of body experience.” In an exclusive interview with E! News’ Will Marfuggi, she reflected on the whirlwind of emotions that accompanied her debut. “Honestly, I’m just like, ‘What happened?’” she said, highlighting the surreal nature of the experience. Despite all her efforts to be present during the dance, she found it difficult to fully remember the performance afterward.

Managing Pre-Performance Anxiety

Stiles, now 45, admitted that her anxiety about the performance had started well before she stepped onto the stage. In fact, she confessed to even losing sleep over her upcoming dance. When asked if she felt relieved after finishing her routine, she clarified, “No, because relieved means that I was anticipating something bad happening. I was trying to push those thoughts out of my head.” This insight into her mindset underscores the pressure she felt, amplified by the anticipation of dancing live in front of an audience.

Looking Forward