Julia Stiles Sheds Tears Honoring Heath Ledger on 'Dancing With the Stars'

Julia Stiles delivered an emotionally charged tribute to her late co-star Heath Ledger during Tuesday night’s episode of “Dancing With the Stars.” The actress, known for her role in the classic teen film “10 Things I Hate About You,” paid homage to Ledger while participating in Dedication Night alongside her dancing partner, Ezra Sosa.

Tribute Performance to a Beloved Scene

Stiles captivated the audience with a contemporary dance routine set to “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” the song sung by Ledger’s character, Patrick, during a memorable scene in the film. As Patrick serenaded Kat Stratford, portrayed by Stiles, from the bleachers, the moment has remained iconic since the film’s release in 1999. The performance culminated in a poignant audio clip of Stiles reciting the heartfelt poem from the movie, with her former co-stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Larisa Oleynik, Andrew Keegan, Gabrielle Union, and Susan May Pratt joining her on the ballroom floor in a touching reunion.

Emotional Reflections During Rehearsals

Prior to her performance, Stiles opened up about the emotional process of rehearsing for the tribute in a video package. She shared a heartfelt moment with Sosa, revealing, “I learned a lot from Heath… It was so easy with him. I have so many great memories. I really wish I could pick up the phone and be like, ‘Hey dude.’” Stiles expressed a desire to authentically capture the essence of their connection through her dance, admitting that the nostalgic memories brought on by the rehearsals were overwhelming and filled with emotion.

Respecting Heath Ledger’s Legacy

The dedication was crafted with the utmost care, as emphasized by Sosa in a statement shared on Instagram ahead of the live show. He noted, “I don’t think we’ve ever approached a performance with more care, sensitivity, and intention than this one. It was incredibly important to both Julia and I that this tribute be created with the utmost respect… This isn’t about defining a relationship or telling a story that isn’t ours to tell. It’s about honoring a beautiful moment in time, a film that changed so many lives, and someone whose impact continues to be felt by generations.” The couple poured their love into the performance, hoping to honor Ledger’s memory with dignity and respect.

Scoring and Memories

Stiles received high praise for her emotional tribute, scoring four nines for the routine. In an interview with Variety, Stiles elaborated on the significance of Dedication Night, sharing that the experience stirred deeper emotions than she initially expected. “Something about seeing clips from that movie and images and hearing my voice and hearing his voice is bringing back so many memories. It’s a lot,” she said, revealing that she became emotional while practicing. She highlighted the importance of evoking feelings in their performances, noting, “his memory lives on because it was such an incredible performance.”