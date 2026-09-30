Julia Stiles Breaks Down Over Painful Rib Injury Before Performance

Julia Stiles is proving to be a resilient performer on this season’s Dancing With the Stars, even in the face of adversity. The beloved actress, known for her role in Save the Last Dance, opened up about the challenges she faced while preparing for her latest routine, revealing that she was dancing through the pain of a rib injury.

Facing the Challenge

Stiles, alongside her dance partner Ezra Sosa, was gearing up for a salsa performance set to Hall & Oates’ classic “I Can’t Go for That (No Can Do)” during the show’s Yacht Rock Night. However, during a pre-taped segment aired on September 29, Stiles shared her struggles, saying, “My rib really hurts and we kind of popped it. This is a really tough week to hurt your rib.”

Emotional Struggles

The emotional toll of her injury was evident as Stiles fought back tears, acknowledging that they may need to forgo lifts and tricks for their performance. “It’s just not my day,” she expressed to Sosa. “No lifts for today. I think we take it day by day.”

Determination to Keep Dancing