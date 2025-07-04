Julia Roberts’ Joyful Journey with Her Three Children

Julia Roberts, renowned for her captivating performances and radiant smile, leads a blissful family life as a mom of three. While her Hollywood career continues to shine, it’s her role at home that truly defines her world. This article delves into the life of Julia Roberts as a dedicated mother, providing insight into her blissful family life filled with cherished memories and everyday adventures.

Rooted in Southern California

While Julia Roberts embraces the glamorous life many associate with Malibu, she and her family have planted deep roots in Southern California. Her children spent their formative years in this idyllic environment, fostering a sense of family magic. Though now ensconced in their college lives, twins Finn and Hazel hold Malibu close to their hearts. As Roberts once assured Jimmy Fallon, she proudly dons her children’s school colors with unwavering spirit.

A Haven in Taos

In addition to their California lifestyle, Roberts and her husband, cinematographer Daniel Moder, find solace at their 30-acre ranch in Taos, New Mexico. It is a place rich with personal history, where the couple tied the knot on July 4, 2002. This haven allows the family to escape the bustling pace of life, offering Roberts a cherished retreat where time slows down and memories are made.

The Joys and Challenges of Family Life

Like any parent, Roberts navigates the ups and downs of family life with grace. As she candidly shared with the U.K.’s Telegraph in 2009, the rhythm of family life can be both creative and demanding. “There are some days when as soon as you’ve finished cooking breakfast and cleaning up the kitchen it’s time to start lunch,” she noted. Yet amidst these challenges, the joy of creating meals together and engaging in daily routines brings the family closer.

Celebrating Traditions and Everyday Adventures

Roberts treasures the simple pleasures that define family life. From meals and holiday baking to birthday parties and outdoor activities, these traditions hold special meaning. Her family’s days are filled with soccer games, surfing, and skateboarding adventures. Roberts also finds joy in personal pastimes like mah-jongg, knitting, and needlepoint, enriching her life beyond the screen.

In Julia Roberts’ blissful family world, it’s a blend of cherished moments, deep-rooted traditions, and the love that weaves it all together. Her life as a mom of three continues to inspire, grounding her in the joy of everyday family adventures.