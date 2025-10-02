Julia Roberts Issues Playful Warning to Stephen Colbert After Monologue

In a hilarious exchange on “The Late Show,” Julia Roberts issued a tongue-in-cheek warning to host Stephen Colbert, saying, “You won’t last past May” if he continues with his outrageous monologue antics. The playful moment unfolded when Colbert started a segment that seemed to flirt with scandalous tabloid topics involving Roberts, prompting her to humorously question whether the joke was based in reality.

The Unexpected Twist

As Colbert began setting up his joke, Roberts, the star of “After the Hunt,” quickly interrupted with a mix of anxiety and curiosity. “Is this a set up? Is this a lie?” she asked, clearly apprehensive about where the segment was headed. Colbert, sensing her concern, took her hands and playfully responded, “Do you consider joke set up lies? ‘Stephen, would you please stop lying through your monologue?’” This lighthearted banter set the stage for a memorable exchange.

Monologue Shenanigans Galore

The conversation turned even more comical when Roberts critiqued the unpredictability of Colbert’s monologue, which included an outrageous gag about a “sexy cow” featured on a fictional platform dubbed “OnlyFarms.” “Can we just talk about everything that happened before I got here?” she asked, trying to make sense of the brazen humor that had unfolded on stage.

Behind the Scenes Confessions

Colbert, ever the entertainer, sheepishly admitted, “What do you mean? Sexy cow? Pornographic Greek urn?” He further added, “I didn’t know what graphics [they were] going to put up. I was just as shocked as you are, young lady.” This admission only seemed to increase Roberts’ disbelief, as she retorted, “It’s your show! It’s your name!” The banter continued to escalate, punctuated by Colbert’s self-deprecating humor.

A Cheeky Prediction

In a light-hearted jab that hinted at the future of “The Late Show,” Roberts delivered the memorable line: “You won’t last past May.” This comment might have alluded to Colbert’s rumored CBS cancellation in May 2026, blending sarcasm and wit seamlessly. Colbert, recognizing the weight of her words, responded with a laugh, “Exactly! They are going to yank me at this pace!”

This amusing exchange captivated the audience, showcasing the chemistry between Roberts and Colbert. For those who want to see the hilarity firsthand, the full moment can be viewed in the video linked above.

