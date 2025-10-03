Julia Roberts Faces Empty Nest as Kids Leave Home

Julia Roberts on Her, Danny Moder’s Kids Moving Out: Embracing the Empty Nest

Julia Roberts, renowned for her iconic roles in Hollywood, is also navigating a new chapter in her personal life as she and her husband, Danny Moder, adjust to their children moving out. With her twins Hazel and Phinnaeus now 20, and son Henry at 18, the couple have stepped into the role of empty nesters. In a candid conversation with Stephen Colbert, Julia offered a glimpse into their evolving family dynamics while emphasizing their focus on staying connected with their kids.

Facing the Reality

Opening up during her appearance on The Late Show, Julia Roberts conveyed the emotional complexity of her children leaving home. Humorously acknowledging her tendency to cry at the thought, she quipped, “I don’t know if sobbing now is the best jumping off point to our interview.” Despite the initial reluctance to discuss the topic, Julia shared her genuine feelings about the transition.

Adjusting to New Rhythms

Julia and Danny, who have been married since 2002 after meeting on the set of The Mexican, are finding joy in this new phase. “It’s all fun, honestly,” she expressed with enthusiasm. “It is all so delicious.” This positive outlook reflects their willingness to embrace life’s changes while cherishing the memories they’ve built as a family.

The Joy of Reunion

Despite their children moving out, Julia’s sentiment underscores the joy of reuniting with them. “I love hanging out with them and spending time with them,” she revealed. This desire to maintain close family bonds is evident in the “lots of visits along the way [to] this empty nest,” ensuring that distance doesn’t diminish their connection.

Embracing the journey as empty nesters, Julia Roberts and Danny Moder demonstrate a balanced approach, combining nostalgia with excitement for what lies ahead.