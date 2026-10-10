Joseph Gordon-Levitt Warns: A.I. Threatens Our Emotional Bonds

In a recent video interview with The New York Times, actor and newly appointed United Nations advocate Joseph Gordon-Levitt brought attention to significant concerns surrounding artificial intelligence (AI). He emphasized the need for public awareness regarding the intentions of those developing this technology, warning that it is being trained to “hijack your intimacy.”

Concerns Beyond the Fear of Extermination

When asked by the outlet about his biggest fears related to AI, Gordon-Levitt stated that he refrains from simplifying his concerns into catchphrases that elicit fear, such as the notion that AI could exterminate humanity. “That doesn’t really get at the substance of the concern,” he explained. While acknowledging the validity of such fears, he indicated that his main worries revolve more around the “decline of democracy” and “human empathy.”

The Dangers of Corporate AI Control

Gordon-Levitt pointed out that many tech companies are aiming for dominance over the entire economy, which he equated with totalitarianism. He expressed alarm over the implications of this trajectory, stating, “That would be really bad.” He also highlighted a more personal danger, asserting that AI models are being developed to form intimate connections with users, making it possible for individuals to “fall in love” with technology. This, he argues, shifts the focus away from accurately scrutinizing the intentions of AI creators.

Empowering Digital Governance

In March, Gordon-Levitt was appointed to a new role at the United Nations aimed at enhancing public understanding of how digital technologies influence daily life and individual rights. This position aligns with his ongoing commitment to advocate for ethical considerations in technology development, particularly concerning AI.

Advocacy Against AI Exploitation

The actor has long been vocal about his apprehensions regarding AI. Earlier this year, he joined over 700 artists, writers, and creators, including prominent figures such as Scarlett Johansson and Cate Blanchett, in supporting an anti-AI campaign. This initiative specifically calls out technology companies that exploit copyrighted work without proper consent, further illustrating the broader cultural and ethical issues at stake.