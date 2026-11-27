JoJo Siwa is stepping into a new chapter, as she and Chris Hughes have decided to part ways after 1.5 years of dating. The couple’s split was confirmed by multiple outlets, although representatives for both parties have not responded to requests for comment from E! News.

From Reality TV to Real Romance

Siwa, 23, and Hughes, 33, first crossed paths in 2025 on the set of Celebrity Big Brother UK. At that time, Siwa was in a relationship with podcaster Kath Ebbs, but she developed a close connection with Hughes during the competition. In an introspective moment on the show, Siwa revealed, “I’ve always told myself I’m a lesbian and I think being here, I’ve realized: ‘Oh, I’m not a lesbian, I’m queer,’” as she shared these insights with housemate Danny Beard.

The Bloom of a New Love

Following the show’s finale in May, Siwa ended her relationship with Ebbs and soon began dating Hughes. By June 2025, the pair had gone public with their romance. In an interview with The Guardian, Siwa expressed her feelings for Hughes, stating, “It’s not platonic anymore, and it’s been a beautiful development, a beautiful connection, and I’m absolutely head over heels for him and he’s the same way.”

Looking Ahead