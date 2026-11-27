For many, the enchanting world of classic cinema is timeless, especially when it involves cherished holiday films like “It’s a Wonderful Life.” One of the most memorable moments in this beloved 1946 movie is the heartwarming scene between young Zuzu Bailey and her father, George Bailey, played by the legendary Jimmy Stewart. Today, Karolyn Grimes, the actress who portrayed Zuzu, fondly recalls her experiences with Stewart, sharing insights into the making of this cinematic masterpiece.

Memories of a Gentle Giant

Karolyn Grimes, now 86, had already established herself in Hollywood by the time she took on the role of Zuzu in Frank Capra’s film. “I’d already done three movies before I did that one,” she remarked in a recent exclusive interview with Page Six. At the time, acting was simply a part of her daily routine, attending casting calls and sets just like any other workday. However, the days spent on the “It’s a Wonderful Life” set carried a special warmth, especially when it came to working with Stewart. “I remember feeling like I was ‘up in the sky’ when he held me in his arms,” she shared, a testament to the physical presence and charisma of the 6-foot-3 actor.

Stewart’s Kindness Shone Through

Grimes has vivid memories of Stewart’s gentle demeanor. She recalls a moment during a scene where she fluffed a line and he patiently reassured her, saying, “That’s alright, Karolyn. You’ll get it right the next time.” Those words left a lasting impression, highlighting Stewart’s kindness and the patience he displayed towards his young co-star. “He was one of the rare ones who had patience, and he was kind,” Grimes emphasized.

A Hero’s Return

What Grimes didn’t know at the time was that Stewart had just returned from flying 20 combat missions in World War II, a journey that left him both a hero and a changed man. His wartime experiences and the trauma he faced are depicted in the new film “Jimmy,” which stars KJ Apa. Grimes expressed surprise upon learning about the depths of Stewart’s challenges after seeing the film. “Oh my goodness, I had no idea. No one knew except Frank Capra,” she said, reflecting on the hidden struggles of the man she remembered so fondly.

A Lasting Legacy

Though Grimes and Stewart lost touch after the film’s release, they reconnected in the 1980s thanks to the efforts of one of his secretaries. Their reunion brought back a flood of memories, which she cherishes deeply. Additionally, Grimes recognizes the profound impact “It’s a Wonderful Life” has had over the years, particularly during a 1993 promotional tour where she and the other Bailey children reunited to meet fans. “That’s when I realized, ‘Whoa, there’s a lot of power in this movie,'” she said, noting how fans shared stories of how the film had given them hope.

From Flop to Classic

Interestingly, “It’s a Wonderful Life” faced a tough start, initially deemed a box office flop and even scrutinized by the FBI for its perceived criticism of bankers. However, by 1990, its significance was recognized when it was selected for preservation in the National Film Registry by the United States Library of Congress. Today, it stands as a holiday staple, a testament to the enduring strength of its message and the performances of those involved.