Johnny Depp’s Vicious Names for A-list Stars He Charged Amber of Disloyalty with

Johnny Depp had a listing of names for the guys he charged Amber Heard of having affairs with, and a court heard.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star, 57, had names for a variety of heavyweights, consisting of Leonardo DiCaprio, that was “pumpkin-head”, Channing Tatum (potato-head), and “Jim Turd Sturgess”.

Heard, that rejects disloyalty on Depp, charged him of being envious and snapping if she made love scenes with a co-star.

She was providing her testament at Depp’s libel trial versus NGN over a 2018 write-up in The Sun in which he was branded a “wife-beater” – which he vigorously rejects.

The starlet, 34, claimed she needed to “justify” why she needed to handle a flick duty, and it was even worse if there was a sex scene.

Heard claimed: “[Depp] would certainly urge every man star was attempting to copulate me and that I had had an affair with them, that he’d talked with individuals and knew everything about it.

“He would undoubtedly attempt and capture me out by taking my phone or telling me somebody had told him I was having an affair and act as if he knew to confirm it – when I honestly had not.

He charged me of having affairs with each of my co-stars, motion picture after motion picture: Eddie Redmayne, James Franco, Jim Sturgess, Kevin Costner, Liam Hemsworth, BillyBob Thornton, Channing Tatum; also females co-stars like Kelly Garner.

He likewise charged me of having affairs with celebrities I auditioned with, like Leonardo DiCaprio.

He would certainly ridicule me regarding it – particularly when he was drunk or high.”

Heard declares that as their marital relationship took place, his policies regarding her job came to be more stringent.

She proceeded: “He required to learn about any kind of charming scene in a movie and grumbled regarding just how individuals can enjoy me ‘getting f**ked on cam’.

He would certainly also get himself duplicates of the manuscripts I was taking a look at, without asking me, to evaluate them for himself.

His policies got tighter annually we were with each other regarding what nakedness or scenes served, desiring summaries of every information, every element of views and just how they were covered, positioning enhancing constraints on what I can and could not do…”