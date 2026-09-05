Maggie Gyllenhaal's Surprising AI Proposal for Marilyn Monroe Film

Maggie Gyllenhaal recently revealed that she was approached to use artificial intelligence to recreate Marilyn Monroe for her short film Flesh Impact. Despite the sophisticated technology involved, Gyllenhaal ultimately found the AI-generated version lacking when compared to Dakota Johnson‘s portrayal of the iconic Hollywood star.

The AI Experiment

During a panel discussion at the Venice Film Festival‘s The Future of… Creativity summit, Gyllenhaal shared details about the unconventional project. The team behind the film commissioned a licensable AI that was trained on Monroe’s films. “The idea was that we trained it on her, we then put her face on Dakota’s face. We worked hard at it, and in the end, I threw it away because what was coming through Dakota playing Marilyn Monroe was so much more moving, human, [and] alive,” she expressed.

Highlighting her disappointment, Gyllenhaal added, “It fundamentally did not work. All the reasons we decided to make this project to begin with were killed off in the AI version.”

About the Film

The 17-minute short film Flesh Impact features Dakota Johnson and Ellen Burstyn as representations of Monroe, produced with the support of the Monroe estate holders, Authentic Brands Group. Johnson portrays Monroe at the peak of her fame, while Burstyn takes on an imagined older version of the star. The cast also includes Peter Sarsgaard and The Pitt star Sepideh Moafi.

Gyllenhaal did not disclose the identity of those who proposed the AI concept. The film is presented by automotive brand Genesis and produced by William Green for The Cut, with contributions from several other producers and executive producers, including Gyllenhaal’s longtime manager, Courtney Kivowitz.

Concerns About AI in Filmmaking

During her remarks, Gyllenhaal expressed skepticism about the pitch that AI could democratize filmmaking and significantly reduce costs for creators. “It concerns me a little bit because they own it. Who’s making the money off it? The people that are pitching that,” she stated. She added that advancements may allow major projects traditionally priced at $40 million to be completed for only $4 million, or eventually even $40,000. However, she questioned the market for such a shift, expressing concerns that it may discourage funding for more traditional filmmaking methods.

Film Festival Debut

Flesh Impact is set to have its world premiere on September 7, 2026, inside the prestigious Sala Grande at the Venice Film Festival.

Gyllenhaal’s Advocacy for Female Filmmakers

Gyllenhaal’s remarks on AI gained significant attention, especially as the Venice Film Festival faced criticism for its lack of female filmmakers in the main competition. At a press conference, she addressed this issue directly, questioning why female-led projects struggle for financing and whether societal biases affect perceptions of their artistic value.

This year’s competition selections have sparked debates about gender imbalance, with only two female-directed films nominated, down from six in the previous year. Amid these discussions, Gyllenhaal noted the importance of her role as jury president, acknowledging the festival’s efforts to address these concerns through her leadership.