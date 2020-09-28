Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara Have Baby Son and Name Him after His Brother

Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara have welcomed their very first child, a boy.

The pair have called their kid after Joaquin’s brother, River, which unfortunately passed away in 1993 from a drug overdose.

Rooney, 35, had formerly not validated her maternity; however, she had been seen with a baby bump over the summertime.

The delighted information was revealed by Victor Kossakovsky at a Q&A session at the 2020 Zurich Movie Celebration adhering to the testing of Gunda, a movie which Joaquin, 45, worked with as executive producer.

Apologizing for Joaquin’s lack at the event, Kossakovsky claimed: “He got a child. Incidentally, his name was… a gorgeous kid called River, so he can not promote it now.”

It’s believed that the baby River was birthed a month earlier.

Rooney and Joaquin met when they interacted with the 2013 movie Her.

However, they did not begin dating up until three years later on.

The pair have been dating since 2016.

They have likewise starred in Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot, and Mary Magdalene with each other.

The pair validated their engagement in May in 2015 however are yet to get wed.

Academy Honor champion Joaquin claimed he originally believed Mara ‘disliked him’.

Joaquin and River Phoenix in the bunk bed they shared at their house in Los Angeles in 1985.

“She’s the only lady I ever before searched for online,” he informed Vanity Fair last October.

“We were simply friends, e-mail friends.

“I would certainly never done that. Never searched for a lady online…”