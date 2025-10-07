Jimmy Kimmel Triumphs Over Trump in Popularity Battle

In a surprising twist, Jimmy Kimmel has edged out Donald Trump in a recent approval poll, marking a unique victory in the realm of late-night television versus politics. The new YouGov poll positions Kimmel above the former president by a noteworthy margin, prompting the comedian to address his unexpected triumph with characteristic humor and skepticism. The dynamic between Kimmel and Trump, often marked by sharp jabs and witty retorts, reaches a new chapter as the television host revels in this newfound popularity.

### Kimmel’s Playful Announcement

Jimmy Kimmel, in his usual candid manner, celebrated his newfound popularity over Donald Trump during Jimmy Kimmel Live. “I am more popular than the president of the United States,” he declared. Referring to Trump’s previous comments on ratings, Kimmel highlighted the poll results: “They polled more than 1,000 people and I lead Trump by 16 points. I’m at plus three, he’s at minus 13.”

### Quirky Reactions and Sharp Commentary

Kimmel responded with playful skepticism, noting, “It’s nice, but considering I’m not a convicted felon, friend of Jeffrey Epstein, and I’ve never paid off a porn star, I feel like my rating should be higher than Trump.” He humorously added, “Finding a toenail in your salad has a seven-point lead over Donald Trump.”

Highlighting his desire not to upset Trump, Kimmel recounted a fictitious statement from the White House about his supposed envy of Trump’s support: “You know I don’t like to upset him. But I think he might be upset, because the White House put out a statement claiming I pray every night to garner a fraction of his support. It concluded with ‘Sad!’

### Social Media Buzz and Audience Reactions

The comedian continued to joke about the situation, stating, “I like ‘Sad’ with an exclamation point. It would make a nice T-shirt with Trump’s face on it.” He also quipped, “It’s sad that the President has a lower approval rating than Diddy and diarrhea.”

Kimmel suggested a way for Trump to improve his approval ratings, “If he’s looking to improve his approval numbers, I have an idea: release the Epstein files.” He compared Trump’s handling of the files to a grumpy neighbor avoiding Halloween trick-or-treaters.

### Behind the Poll and Ratings Surge

The YouGov poll, conducted following a temporary suspension of Jimmy Kimmel Live by ABC, reflects public sentiments towards both figures. ABC cited an “ill-timed and thus insensitive” monologue as the reason for the brief hiatus, during which Kimmel criticized right-wingers.

Upon Kimmel’s return, his show experienced a significant ratings boost, drawing in 6.2 million viewers, quadrupling his average audience. His comeback monologue on YouTube reached an impressive 21 million views, marking it as his most-watched segment on the platform.

The poll, published by the Economist and YouGov, surveyed 1,656 U.S. adults, revealing Kimmel’s net favorability at +3, while Trump trailed at -13.

The friendly rivalry between Jimmy Kimmel and Donald Trump continues to captivate audiences, with the recent poll adding an entertaining twist to an already colorful narrative.