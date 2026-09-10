Jimmy Kimmel Confirms James Talarico's Interview Shelved After Trump's Threats

Jimmy Kimmel announced that his interview with Democratic Texas Senate candidate James Talarico will not air on television due to threats from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) under President Donald Trump’s administration. The interview, originally scheduled for broadcast on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, will now be available exclusively on YouTube.

Interview Canceled Amid Political Tensions

During his Wednesday monologue, Kimmel expressed his disappointment, stating, “Tomorrow night, I’ll be interviewing James Talarico — under unusual circumstances.” He reflected on the long-standing tradition of late-night hosts interviewing political candidates without issue. Kimmel recalled interviewing various prominent figures, including Trump himself back in 2015, stating, “At that time, he seemed to have no problem with the idea of talk show hosts interviewing candidates.”

Kimmel noted a significant change since Trump has taken office, mentioning, “Now that Trump is president, his FCC has threatened me, threatened our show, threatened our network, ABC, our affiliates, our local stations — based on simple, traditional editorial decisions.” To avoid complications for local ABC affiliates in Texas, Kimmel decided that the interview with Talarico will be posted on YouTube instead of being shown on television.

Critical Senate Race in Texas

Kimmel urged viewers who want to learn about Talarico to visit the Jimmy Kimmel Live YouTube channel for the full interview, adding, “In the America we live in right now, that is the best that we can do until November, of course. Make sure you’re registered to vote, by the way, because that’s the most important thing you can do.” Talarico is competing in a tight race against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, with Democrats having not secured a national seat in Texas for over three decades.

Previous Instances of Censorship

Kimmel’s announcement comes six months after former Late Show host Stephen Colbert revealed that CBS had prevented an interview with Talarico due to similar FCC threats. “He was supposed to be here, but we were told in no uncertain terms by our network’s lawyers that we could not have him on the broadcast,” Colbert stated. CBS subsequently denied any obstruction of Talarico’s appearance.

Talarico’s Political Background