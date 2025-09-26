Jesy Nelson and Zion Foster Announce Engagement News

Jesy Nelson, formerly of Little Mix, is celebrating a new chapter as she becomes engaged to partner Zion Foster. The singer, known for her soulful voice and vibrant personality, is embracing this joyful milestone while sharing life with their 4-month-old twins, Ocean Jade and Story Monroe. The engagement has brought a wave of excitement among fans, adding to the couple’s momentous year.

Announcing the Engagement

Jesy proudly announced her engagement to Zion Foster on Instagram, delighting followers with a romantic snapshot. In the photo, the couple is seen sharing a tender moment on the beach at sunset, with Zion affectionately kissing Jesy’s cheek. The image captures not only the serene setting but also Jesy’s radiant smile as she shows off her dazzling new engagement ring.

Adding to the romantic display, Jesy posted a close-up of her round-cut diamond ring, set in a band glistening with diamonds. She expressed her joy in the caption, saying, “Just got engaged to my best friend.”

A Rollercoaster Year

The engagement follows a whirlwind year for Jesy Nelson and Zion Foster, one marked by both challenges and blessings. The pair began 2023 with exciting news, announcing in January that they were expecting twins. Just two months later, Jesy shared that her pregnancy involved Monochorionic Diamniotic Twins—a condition where twins share a placenta but have separate amniotic sacs.

This revelation brought its own set of challenges, but the couple remained resilient and positive, welcoming their beautiful babies into the world earlier this year.

Looking Ahead

Jesy Nelson’s engagement to Zion Foster marks not just a personal milestone but a testament to their enduring partnership. The couple’s journey has been filled with both triumphs and tests, illustrating their strong connection and shared commitment to their growing family. As Jesy and Zion prepare to step into this new phase of their lives, their story continues to inspire and captivate those who follow them.