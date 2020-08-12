Jessica Chastain Exposes Kamala Harris Doll Her Little Girl, 2, Has Fun with: ‘Hello, Madam Vice President’

Jessica Chastain’s 2-year-old little girl sights vice-presidential choice Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., as a superhero.

The “Interstellar” celebrity disclosed on Tuesday that her little girl, Guiliette, has fun with a Harris doll.

“Queen Veep <3 @JoeBiden pick [sic] @KamalaHarris as his running companion and me & my child are RIGHT HERE FOR IT,” Chastain, 43, tweeted in addition to a video clip flaunting the doll of the California legislator.

In the video clip, likewise shared to her Instagram, the “Molly’s Game” celebrity clarified, “So a lot of kids play with Marvel characters and Barbies, and, you know, that’s fine, but my kid? She plays with superheroes.”

“Hello, madam vice president,” Chastain claimed while standing up the doll.

Democratic governmental candidate Joe Biden introduced Tuesday his vice governmental choice would be Harris, his former hallenger in the governmental key.

I have the great honor to announce that I’ve picked @KamalaHarris — a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants — as my running mate. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 11, 2020

Harris worked as San Francisco’s area lawyer from 2004 to 2011 and California’s attorney general of the United States from 2011 to 2017. Since 2017, the legal representative has actually worked as the junior United States Senator of California…