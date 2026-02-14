Jessica Alba and Cash Warren Confirm Their Divorce Finalization

In a definitive turn of events, Jessica Alba and Cash Warren have finalized their divorce, marking the end of a nearly two-decade relationship. This significant development comes after the couple, known for their amicable split, recently had the legal aspects of their separation put in place. With the finalization of their divorce, both parties can move forward with their lives while sharing joint custody of their three children.

Details of the Divorce Settlement

Documents obtained by TMZ reveal that Jessica Alba and Cash Warren’s divorce is now officially closed, allowing them to part ways legally after many years together. As part of the settlement, they will share joint custody of their three children, aged 17, 14, and 7. Neither party will be required to pay spousal support, adding an extra layer of amicability to their separation.

In an effort to balance their asset division, a payment of $3 million will be made to Cash Warren. Jessica will fulfill this obligation in two non-taxable installments: the first $1.5 million is due now, followed by another payment of $1.5 million a year from now. Additionally, Jessica has opted to revert her legal surname back to Alba, reflecting a new chapter in her life.

A Smooth Legal Process

Sources close to the situation have indicated that Jessica Alba filed for divorce in February of the previous year, shortly after announcing their separation. The proceedings were reportedly very amicable, a sentiment echoed by both parties throughout this transitional phase. Jessica was represented by renowned attorney Laura Wasser, while Cash secured the services of attorney Adam Lipsic, ensuring a fair legal process for both sides.

Life After Divorce

Following the completion of the divorce, Jessica Alba appears to have moved on fairly quickly. She has been spotted dating “Captain America” star Danny Ramirez, with whom she has been enjoying a blossoming relationship for the past few months. On the other hand, Cash has also re-entered the dating pool, with rumors swirling around his connections to actress Seanna Pereira and model Hana Sun Doerr.