Jesse McCartney and Katie Peterson Joyfully Expecting Baby Number Two

Katie Peterson, wife of singer Jesse McCartney, has recently shared her joy and gratitude as they anticipate the arrival of their second child. As a new parent, Peterson reflects on her journey, celebrating moments that once seemed unimaginable, such as when their firstborn, Archer, was able to breathe room air for the first time.

A Journey Through the NICU

Recalling the time spent in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), Peterson described it as “a truly terrifying experience and yet wildly hopeful.” She emphasized how the journey allowed her to discover strengths she never knew she had. Addressing other parents facing similar challenges, she expressed her heartfelt support, stating, “If you are going through your own NICU journey I hope you find comfort that you’re not alone and you’re so strong. Your baby is lucky to have you.”

Homecoming Celebration

After 70 days in the NICU, Peterson and McCartney were overjoyed to bring Archer home on July 15, 2025. Just a few days later, she shared a touching video on Instagram, showcasing a tender moment cuddling with Archer. In the post, she sweetly remarked, “There’s nothing like having you at home, Archie.”

Looking Ahead