In a recent interview with the New Yorker, Jesse Eisenberg shared insights on his public interactions and how his on-screen persona influences those encounters. The actor, known for his roles in films like “The Social Network” and his latest project “The Debut,” believes fans are generally respectful, attributing this to the lack of sexual appeal in his filmography.

Understanding Fan Dynamics

When asked if fans interrupt him while he works on scripts, the “A Real Pain” star mentioned, “People are mostly fine.” Eisenberg explained his routine involves writing at a New York Public Library branch from nine to five. He added, “It’s because there’s no sexuality to my work,” suggesting that the nature of his performances means that audiences do not project personal desires onto him. “I think once the public is asked to want to sleep with a person onscreen, that person’s life is fundamentally different,” he reflected.

Perceptions of Fame

However, Eisenberg’s co-star from “Fleishman Is in Trouble,” Claire Danes, presented a contrasting perspective. In her conversation with reporter Rachel Syme, she noted that people tend to “rubberneck” when they spot the two of them together on the street. “People are very aware of him as a figure, even though he is so determined to be invisible,” she remarked, highlighting the intricacies of notoriety that Eisenberg seems eager to escape.

Reflections on Past Roles

Eisenberg, who received an Oscar nomination for portraying a young Mark Zuckerberg, also reflected on his decision not to participate in the sequel, “The Social Reckoning,” which released earlier this year. “I’d be out at a bar, and a drunk guy would say, ‘Hey, I love your website,’” he recalled, explaining his discomfort with that part of fame. “And as I’m pretending to laugh, I’d just wish all of the oxygen would leave my lungs, and that I would collapse on the floor in front of this guy and show him what he’s doing to me.”

A New Directorial Vision

Eisenberg is now shifting his focus toward directing, with his third feature film, “The Debut,” coming to theaters on December 11. The film stars Julianne Moore as Mona Friedman, a New Jersey housewife who pursues a role in her community theater’s production. As she becomes enmeshed in her character and the influence of the director (played by Paul Giamatti), her life starts to spiral.

Nonhierarchical Set Environments