A stunning culmination of suspenseful storytelling and magical realism, “Four Seasons In Java” is a masterful film by Indonesian writer-director Kamila Andini. This slow-burn thriller intricately weaves together the recurring themes from Andini’s previous works, delving into profound issues of trauma, female power, and the quest for identity. The narrative centers on Pertiwi, a woman who returns to her remote village in Java after being incarcerated and subjected to sexual abuse two decades earlier, only to find that the men responsible for her suffering still wield control over the community. Following the acclaimed “Yuni,” which won the TIFF Platform Prize in 2021, “Java” stands as Indonesia’s submission for the international feature film Oscar.

A Transformative Return

Pertiwi, portrayed brilliantly by Putri Marino in the present and Shofia Shireen in flashbacks, returns to her parents’ rural home nestled beneath the picturesque Mount Bromo. Contrary to the submissive schoolgirl her mother remembers, Pertiwi emerges as a fierce advocate for herself and others, firmly resolved to confront the ghosts of her past.

Confronting a Stagnant Past

Despite her transformation, the dynamics within Pertiwi’s family remain unchanged. Her father (Iswadi Pratama), plagued by alcoholism and gambling debts, and her mother, who continues to justify his behavior, fail to recognize the new strength in their daughter. Isolated from the village community, Pertiwi forges a new familial bond with fellow outcasts, bringing them together in an abandoned space outside the village. Alongside Mak Ira (the legendary Christine Hakim), a former sex worker turned café owner, and Kuntet (Dwika Pradnyana), her eccentric friend and aspiring electrical engineer, Pertiwi embarks on a journey to establish a catering business and work on solar energy initiatives.

Unraveling Trauma

As Pertiwi gradually reveals her harrowing past—specifically her rape—Andini skillfully employs cinematic techniques to evoke the depth of her trauma. The village headman, Fajar (Totos Rasiti), and familiar locations catalyze her haunting memories, initially manifesting as fragmented horror images and later transforming into vivid recollections that replay in her psyche. At times, Pertiwi senses a lurking, invisible monster, a manifest of her deep-seated fear and emotional scars.

Activism Against Oppression

The film takes a pivotal turn when Pertiwi witnesses the sexual abuse of a deaf schoolgirl, Raras (Hanna Aretha O. Ginting). Fueled by outrage, she intervenes and seeks to expose the village’s rampant corruption and violence. Her activism poses a significant threat to entrenched figures like Faraj and the wealthy Sapto (Doni Kus Indarto), who relentlessly aim to maintain their power through nefarious means.

Striking Visual Storytelling

Andini employs stunning visual metaphors that juxtapose the serene beauty of nature against the malevolent actions of the village’s power holders. Pertiwi’s name, which translates to Mother Nature, symbolizes her connection to the nurturing aspects of her surroundings, contrasting sharply with the oppressive environments dominated by corrupt authorities. The film’s exploration of light and darkness, particularly through Pertiwi and Kuntet’s solar projects, signifies their quest for refuge and a brighter future.

Cultural Resonance and Sound

The thematic richness of “Four Seasons In Java” is accentuated by its grounding in Javanese culture. Traditional dance and gamelan music, performed by a shaman’s family ostracized by the village, provide a potent form of resistance and magical realism. The film’s evocative score, composed by Ricky Lionardi and Bottlesmoker, enhances its emotional depth and setting.

A Few Critiques

Despite its strengths, some viewers may feel overwhelmed by the sheer volume of characters and plotlines, which can lead to underdeveloped arcs. Notably, the interactions between Pertiwi and her former fellow prisoners, as well as a memorable scene at a Jakarta club where she reads poetry accompanied by a punk band, might benefit from further exploration. This critic envisions a mini-series dedicated to Pertiwi and her friends navigating life in Jakarta, which could provide more character development and context.