Jennifer Meyer and Geoff Ogulesi's Dream Wedding in Hawaii

Two prominent power families are set to make headlines this weekend as Jennifer Meyer, daughter of Hollywood mogul Ron Meyer, prepares to marry Geoff Ogunlesi, son of BlackRock executive Adebayo Ogunlesi, at the luxurious Four Seasons Lanai in Hawaii.

Current Events Leading to the Wedding

This union comes shortly after Jennifer finalized her long-awaited divorce from “Spider-Man” actor Tobey Maguire last week, a decade after their initial split. The timing of this announcement has certainly raised eyebrows, given the history between the individuals involved.

Jennifer Meyer and Geoffrey Ogunlesi, here at the Tiffany & Co. launch of its Blue Book in 2024, are set to wed this weekend. Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.

Celebrities and Guests Expected

With Ron Meyer’s legacy as a former head of Universal Studios, NBCUniversal, WME, and CAA, the upcoming ceremony promises to attract a plethora of A-list attendees. Buzz suggests that notable figures including Leonardo DiCaprio, a close friend of Maguire, and tech mogul Jeff Bezos, along with his partner Lauren Sánchez, are expected to grace the occasion with their presence.

Meyer and Ogunlesi here at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, welcomed a daughter earlier this year. FilmMagic

About the Couple

Geoff Ogunlesi, a music executive who has worked with prominent industry names including Warner Music Group and Lyor Cohen’s 300 Entertainment, is 15 years younger than Meyer at 34 years old. He currently operates his management company, the Ogunlesi Group. The couple reportedly met in 2023, got engaged the following year, and welcomed their daughter earlier this year. This child is the first for Ogunlesi and the third for Meyer, who shares a daughter and a son with her ex-husband Maguire.

Ogunlesi and Meyer at the CHANEL and Charles Finch Pre-Oscar Awards Dinner held at The Polo Lounge on March 1, 2025, in Beverly Hills, California. Variety via Getty Images

Family Dynamics

Meyer has publicly stated, “Geoff loves [Tobey], and he loves Geoff. And so everything just works,” highlighting a positive relationship between her current and former partners. Interestingly, Jennifer and Tobey were married in Hawaii as well, on the Big Island, which adds another layer of significance to this weekend’s events.

The groom’s dad is billionaire BlackRock board member Adebayo Ogunlesi. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Background on Adebayo Ogunlesi

Adebayo Ogunlesi, Geoff’s father, is a notable Nigerian lawyer and businessman who sold his investment firm Global Infrastructure Partners, known for owning significant infrastructures like London’s Gatwick Airport, to BlackRock in 2024. He then joined BlackRock’s board as part of the deal.

Event Planning