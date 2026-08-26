Jennifer Garner's Financial Fears Following Ben Affleck Split

Following her split from Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner found herself navigating an uncertain new chapter in her life. The acclaimed actress, known for her role in Five-Star Weekend, openly shared her struggles in the aftermath of their divorce, particularly regarding her career and responsibilities as a mother to their three children: Violet, 20, Seraphina, 17, and Samuel, 13.

A Wake-Up Call

In the recent episode of Emma Grede’s podcast Aspire, which aired on August 25, Garner expressed her initial panic after her marriage ended. She realized that she had stepped back significantly from her professional endeavors while raising her family. “I panicked when I was first out of my marriage and realized I had taken such a step back in my work,” she reflected. “Suddenly, I realized: I don’t know how long I’ll be able to work.”

The Reality of Aging in Hollywood

Garner, who has spent years balancing her acting career with family life, acknowledged the challenges posed by age in her industry. “This isn’t a career that’s like, ‘Hey, you’re 60. You’re 55. You’re 43, come on, let’s pay you more than you’ve ever made,’” she mused. “That’s not traditionally the role.” This insight highlights the inherent pressures many actors face as they age, especially women in Hollywood.

Financial Concerns Amid Change

While her focus on family had previously led her to prioritize raising her children over her career, the divorce served as a wake-up call for Garner. It prompted her to reassess not only her professional aspirations but also her financial situation. As she and Affleck transitioned into their new roles as co-parents, she recognized the importance of carving out a sustainable path for herself.