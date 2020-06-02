Jennifer Aniston will sell her naked photo to raise money for coronavirus pandemic

Jennifer Aniston has thrown her support behind professional photographer Mark Seliger after it was disclosed he would certainly be auctioning an attractive naked picture of the actress.

The preferred Friends star, 51, is claimed to be thrilled to have the magnificent black and white nude portrait auctioned for a good reason.

In the high snap, taken in 1995, Jennifer gazed longingly at the electronic camera entirely in the buff.

Photographer Mark Seliger made sure that all her intimate regions are smartly hidden for the balmy snap.

She likewise donned her trademark cropped 90s hairdo for the vibrant photo.

Sharing the exciting information on social media, Jen uploaded a clip of Mark at the workplace in the workshop, along with a second image of the famous image.

” My bosom friend @markseliger teamed up with @radvocacy and @christiesinc to public auction 25 of his pictures – including mine ☺- for COVID-19 relief …” she created.

” 100% of sales proceeds of this picture will be certainly most likely to @NAFClinics, a company which gives cost-free coronavirus testing and care nationwide to the medically underserved.

Jennifer added: “Connect in my bio to learn more concerning the auction. Thanks once again to Mark for enabling me to be part of this #radart 4aid.”.

En has been swamped with messages from her enormous social media follower base in feedback to the news.

Amongst the messages was one from actress Jennifer Garner who wrote: “So great, thank you.”.

Various other celebrities also pictures up for public auction from the photographer’s collection are Leonardo DiCaprio, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, and Billie Eilish.

Jennifer was meant to be rejoining with the star-studded actors of Friends – that consists of David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa, and Matthew Perry – for a much-anticipated get-together this year.