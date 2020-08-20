Jennifer Aniston goals to be ‘thriving and vibrant at 100’ as Brad Pitt reunion looms

Jennifer Aniston is gearing as much as performing with Brad Pitt once more for the first time in 19 years by claiming that she goes to stay into her lots of and might be trying good with it within the course of.

The 51-year-old former Friends star has mentioned that there’s “no excuse” for not taking care of your physique and that she goals to be “vibrant and thriving” as she hits 100.

Jen has spoken out about her bodily well being simply days before she is because of seeming together with her ex Brad Pitt, 56, on Friday’s desk learn of 80s traditional Fast Times at Ridgemont High.

They are reuniting on a peace mission for the first time in almost twenty years as their relationship continues on an upward spiral after a cheerful get collectively on the Screen Actors Guild Awards at the start of the 12 months.

Speaking about her plan to hit the century mark whereas nonetheless feeling good and feeling fabulous, Jennifer has held up her dad as the proper inspiration.

Speaking to LA Times, The Morning Show star mentioned: “I look at my dad, who just turned 87, and he is Greek — stubborn, fabulous, all those things from that generation — but, you know, I think they could be a little healthier.

“He’s going to be so mad at me. You know, my mother, c’mon, none of you guys took care of yourselves.

“But they didn’t know any better. And now we know. So what’s our excuse?”

Jennifer added: “It’s about just knowing what you put inside your body, exercising — my father, never, ever — they didn’t think you could keep your bones healthy, never mind being fit and fitting into a size-whatever.

“I’m going to be in my 80s or 90s or possibly now even my 100s at this fee, and I don’t wish to be wheeling round.

“I would like to be vibrant and thriving.”

It has been an extended path to Jen and Brad coming again collectively once more after they divorced in 2005 following his falling for Mr. and Mrs. Smith co-star, Angelina Jolie.

They have reconciled a couple of years previously, with Brad attending Jen’s 50th birthday bash final 12 months.

The desk learns might be streamed stay on varied social media platforms, together with Facebook and TikTok.

It will be on August 21 at 8 pm.

Comedian Dane Cook might be internet hosting the studying with Sean Penn, Julia Roberts, Morgan Freeman, Shia LaBeouf, Matthew McConaughey, Jimmy Kimmel, and Henry Golding among the many stars scheduled to carry out.