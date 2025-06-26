Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez Undeterred by Crocodile Threats at Venice Wedding

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Emmy-winning journalist Lauren Sánchez have proceeded with their Venice wedding celebrations despite the efforts of activists who oppose what they see as the city being transformed into a playground for the wealthy. The couple’s determination to continue their plans highlights the ongoing debate over the impact of luxury events on Venice’s local community and environment.

Arrival and Accommodations

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez arrived in Venice by helicopter, commuting from Bezos’ yacht, Koru, which was anchored near the Croatian coast. They’ve chosen to stay at the illustrious Aman Hotel on the Grand Canal, famously known for hosting the wedding party of George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin nearly a decade ago.

Star-Studded Guest List

The celebration has attracted numerous high-profile guests, with over 90 private jets expected to descend upon Venice’s Marco Polo airport. The guest list reportedly boasts names like Leonardo DiCaprio, Mick Jagger, Kim Kardashian, Oprah Winfrey, Orlando Bloom, as well as Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, who have been seen arriving.

Protests and Changes

The couple’s three-day celebrations commenced with a party at the medieval Madonna dell’Orto church. However, they faced protests from a “No Space for Bezos” campaign, prompting relocation of the grand finale originally planned at Scuola Grande della Misericordia. Activists threatened to disrupt festivities by blocking canals with inflatable crocodiles, causing the event to be moved to the city’s Arsenale shipyards, away from the main center.

Nuptials and Local Impact

The festivities on Friday are set for the island of San Giorgio, home to the Church of San Giorgio Maggiore, though details about the actual wedding ceremony remain unconfirmed. Speculation suggests the couple may have privately wed in the U.S. Venice officials, including Mayor Luigi Brugnaro and Governor Luca Zaia, have expressed support for the union, citing its potential to bring significant economic benefits, estimated between €40-48 million, to local businesses.

Bezos and Sánchez have also contributed €3 million to local causes, benefiting institutions such as Corila, UNESCO’s local office, and the Venice International University. Governor Zaia acknowledged their generosity, warmly welcoming them to Venice.