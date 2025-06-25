Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Touch Down in Venice for Wedding

Amazon and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos, alongside his fiancée Lauren Sanchez, have arrived in Venice, Italy, as they prepare for their highly anticipated wedding. This star-studded event is set to draw significant attention, with the couple photographed arriving at a lavish hotel on Wednesday. As Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez arrive in Venice ahead of high-profile wedding festivities this week, excitement is brewing among friends and family who will join the couple for the multi-day celebration.

Details on the Wedding Invitation

The couple’s wedding invitation has generated buzz, with ABC News revealing exclusive details. The invite encourages guests to forgo traditional gifts and instead contributes to three charitable organizations in Venice, which Bezos and Sanchez will support on their behalf. This gesture reflects their commitment to giving back to the local community as they embark on this new chapter together.

Wedding Date and Location

While the exact wedding dates remain under wraps, media reports suggest Bezos and Sanchez may tie the knot sometime between June 24-28. The ceremony will take place in the romantic Venetian capital, but specific venues have not been disclosed. Given the couple’s love for the city, it promises to be a memorable occasion.

Planning and Local Involvement

In planning their wedding, the couple has chosen to work with local Venetian vendors, with about 80% of their vendors coming from the area. This includes renowned pastry-maker Rosa Salva, which boasts over 140 years of experience, and Laguna B, celebrated for their exquisite Murano glasswork. Such local partnerships reflect Bezos and Sanchez’s intention to embrace the culture and craftsmanship of Venice.

Public Reaction and Protests

Despite the joy surrounding the couple’s nuptials, the wedding has sparked protests among some Venice residents and organizations like Greenpeace, concerned about issues of over-tourism and the impact on the community. One protester noted, “If you can rent Venice for your wedding, you can pay more tax.” However, the city’s mayor has expressed pride in hosting the event, emphasizing it as an opportunity to showcase Venice to the world.

Celebrity Guest List

With an anticipated guest list of around 200, the couple’s wedding will be attended by numerous high-profile guests, including icons like Oprah Winfrey, Mick Jagger, and Leonardo DiCaprio. Katy Perry, who recently traveled to space with Sanchez on a Blue Origin flight, is also expected to be in attendance. The upcoming nuptials are not just a celebration of love but a gathering of some of the biggest names in entertainment and business.

With the convergence of joy, celebrity, and community, this wedding is shaping up to be one for the books.