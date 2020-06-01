Jay-Z to Politicians: ‘Have the Courage to Look at Us as Humans’

Jay-Z stated on Instagram after his discussion with Minnesota Guv Tim Walz, saying he is getting in touch with “every politician, prosecutor and police officer in the country to have the guts to do what is right” as the country protests the murder of George Floyd, systemic bigotry, and cops cruelty.

He included that the whole nation is in pain and contacted Ellison “to do the appropriate thing” and to prosecute “all those responsible for the murder of George Floyd to the fullest level of the legislation.”

“After our very earnest conversation, thank you to Governor Walz for doing what’s right and calling in Attorney General Keith Ellison to take over the George Floyd case,” Jay-Z wrote in his statement. “Earlier today, Governor Walz mentioned having a human conversation with me – a dad and a black man in pain. Yes, I am a human, a father, and a black man in pain, and I am not the only one…”

Jay-Z explained that “this is simply a very first step” and that he’ll remain to defend justice, asking politicians, prosecutors, and officers to “Have the guts to consider us as people, fathers, siblings, siblings, and mothers hurting. And take a look at yourselves.”