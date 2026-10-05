Javier Giner Discusses 'This Solitude': A Dive into Inner Struggles

Javier Giner, the Basque director known for his poignant storytelling, has unveiled his latest work “This Solitude” (“Esta Soledad”) at the San Sebastián Film Festival, where it debuted on September 23 in the festival’s New Directors section. Giner, who co-created and directed the acclaimed Disney+ series “I, Addict”—based on his autobiographical book of the same name—has made a notable return to the screen with this thoughtful exploration of human emotions.

Exploring Loneliness through Film

At the heart of “This Solitude” is the story of Leo and Lorea, a couple grappling with the aftermath of their five-year relationship. Set against the backdrop of Bilbao, the film showcases their individual struggles as they attempt to navigate life alone. Leo, portrayed by Oriol Pla, is a failing actor who balances his passion with the practical challenges of working as a grocery clerk and caring for his disabled father. Meanwhile, Lorea, also played by Pla, is a distressed writer who seeks solace in the company of a former inmate. Both characters delve into their loneliness and unresolved issues while searching for meaning in a world that can often feel unfriendly and harsh. Oriol Pla in ‘This Solitude’



A Cinematic Reflection on Crisis

“The film is about people who are losing control of their lives,” Giner explained in an interview. “Loneliness may be one of the few truly democratic things in life; what isn’t democratic are the resources we have to survive it.” Starring alongside Pla are actors Marina Salas, Gemma Martínez, Kai Etxaniz, and Itziar Lazkano. Giner co-wrote the film with Luisa Matienzo, who also serves as a producer alongside Miguel Torrente. The production involved multiple companies, including Balance Media Entertainment, Fuga de Cuerpos, La Embajada TV, and Basajaun Filmak. International rights are being handled by Filmax, who plans to release the film in Spanish theaters on October 30. Director Javier Giner, ‘This Solitude’ Photo Credit: David Herranza



The Unique Lens of Autobiography

In an in-depth conversation after the premiere, Giner reflected on the themes surrounding loneliness that dominate the narrative. “I didn’t set out to make a film about the loneliness epidemic,” he noted. “What fascinates me is the contradiction of people leading seemingly full lives—complete with jobs, partners, and an endless stream of social media interactions—yet feeling profoundly isolated.” He emphasized the irony of living in an age saturated with connection tools that fail to facilitate genuine bonds.

When asked about the autobiographical elements of “This Solitude” as they compare to his previous work, Giner clarified, “Everything I write is autobiographical in some way. However, my goal is to express emotional truths rather than create direct parallels to my life.” He captures feelings of sadness, family dynamics, and the complexity of love and loss to offer a nuanced perspective on individual experiences.

Intergenerational Relationships and the Quest for Understanding

Giner’s film also explores the theme of absent parents, both physically and emotionally, which he believes resonates particularly with the newer generation. “Every generation inherits not just trauma, but also an emotional vocabulary,” he stated. “In ‘Esta Soledad,’ the parents aren’t malicious; they genuinely care for their children, but the gap between love and knowing how to love can lead to pain.” He raised the idea that children often grapple with the legacies of their parents’ decisions, seeking to unpack their inheritance while deciding how it shapes their lives.

Collaborative Trust on Set

Returning to work with Oriol Pla was a natural choice for Giner. “We share a mutual trust that allows us to engage in deeper explorations,” he remarked. After their collaboration on “I, Addict,” he expressed confidence in their synergy, stating that often, a single glance or word could communicate what they needed to express on set. He praised Pla’s ability to embody emotionally complex characters, noting, “He’s a Stradivarius as an actor, capable of delivering both explosive moments and quiet heartbreak.”

Bilbao as a Resonant Character

Bilbao itself emerges as a significant character throughout the film. Giner sought to portray the city not merely as a backdrop but as an emotional landscape. “I aimed to capture Bilbao as a state of mind—its noise, humidity, and architectural reality rather than the picturesque elements,” he articulated. “Cities don’t change while we suffer; rather, our perception of them does.” He believes that the indifference of the city to the characters’ emotional turmoil reflects a deeper resonance, enhancing the film’s exploration of solitude.